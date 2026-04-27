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El Paso prepares for event-filled weekend

La Perla rooftop view of San Jacinto Plaza.
KVIA
La Perla rooftop view of San Jacinto Plaza.
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Updated
today at 11:55 AM
Published 11:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The May 2-3 weekend is going to be busy for city employees with several anticipated events: Comic-Con, Michelada Fest, Sol Summit Music Festival and the sold-out BTS concert.

Downtown El Paso will hold most of the crowds with Comic-Con at the Convention Center 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Sol Summit Music Festival will take over from 2:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday at San Jacinto Plaza.

At the Sun Bowl Stadium, the Korean pop band BTS will perform for two nights for its Arirang reunion world tour. The sold-out shows start at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, but gates open early at 5:30 p.m.

BTS is one of the many high-profile acts coming to El Paso this year, including Karol G, Chris Brown and Usher.

Over in Ascarate Park, Michelada Fest starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

ABC-7 will continue to give updates on preparations for these events.

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Carpio Griego

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