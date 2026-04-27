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El Paso Water says it extracted nearly 20 feet of water from Cement Lake

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Published 4:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been about a week since El Paso Water crews started working at Cement Lake to pull out water due to a potential risk of a water breach from the reservoir.

According to a spokesperson with EPWater, as of Monday morning, the utility extracted nearly 20 feet of water from Cement Lake. Crews also continue infrastructure repairs and stabilization efforts.

EPWater also said it has an engineering firm on site monitoring the dam.

For now, there's no estimation on when the work will finish, but most roadways have been reopened after several days since they were closed near Cement Lake.

ABC-7 did ask EPWater for an interview, but they were not able to do it today.

More details and information will be available when they are provided to us.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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