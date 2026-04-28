Support group seeks new members, growth

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Parents of children with intellectual disabilities deal with challenges the outside world may find hard to understand. That makes having a community with shared experiences vital. A local nonprofit called RelentlessIQ is breaking down barriers for these special kids, as they grow into teens and young adults looking to find their way in the workforce.

Vice President Carrie Bagg says the group has been a lifeline for not only the kids, but the parents as well.

"These kids have a special challenge. High school ends and there's nothing, as we see it. So we want to continue helping them to grow. We hope to open some businesses, perhaps do greenhouse work and sell things at farmers markets, like silk screenings. They can actually have jobs, because they deserve it and they can do it," Bagg says.

The support group isn't just a place to connect. Participants share resources and tips to get through what they say is a difficult system. Currently, RelentlessIQ is looking for more members, and to expand community partnerships which will benefit businesses and their members.

RelentlessIQ says its mission is to help break down isolation barriers and create opportunities for individuals with intellectual, social/emotional, and physical challenges. They believe that every person deserves the chance to reach their full potential and live a life of dignity and purpose. Through community connections and collaborative efforts, they strive to create an inclusive environment that enhances the overall quality of life and empowers every individual to reach their fullest potential.

For more information, click here: https://www.relentlessiq.org/