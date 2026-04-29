Comparing upcoming Borderland concert ticket sales

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crews at the Sun Bowl are preparing the stadium for a busy concert weekend as Korean pop group BTS gets ready to take the stage.

According to Ticketmaster, the BTS concerts are nearly sold out for two nights, signaling strong demand for the internationally known group.

The same goes for Karol G's second show on Sept. 6, despite general sale tickets barely going up Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, tickets remain widely available for Post Malone May 13 show. He'll perform with country artist Jelly Roll, who reached the Billboard Hot 100 five times in recent years.

Post Malone, who rose to prominence between 2016 and 2019 during a surge in hip-hop popularity, has recently shifted his musical style toward country.

According to Billboard, although Post Malone has had multiple songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, only one of those songs falls within the country genre.

Students at UTEP shared mixed reactions about the upcoming performance. Some said they plan to attend, while others expressed a preference for Post Malone’s earlier work and said they are less interested in what they view as a country-focused show.

Still, some students emphasized the importance of supporting artists regardless of genre shifts.

Watch ABC-7's evening newscasts for the full story.