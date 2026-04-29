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Sabor Mother’s Day Brunch & Market: Celebrate Mom with Flavor and Finds

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Published 9:17 AM

Sabor will host a Mother’s Day brunch, along with an upstairs Mother’s Day Market, which is free to attend. The pop‑up is an experience designed to help guests find meaningful, handcrafted gifts ahead of Mother’s Day. The market really celebrates El Paso's creativity and culture. It’s a chance to support small businesses and discover makers who pour their hearts into their work.

Event Reminders

• Free to attend

• Sunday, May 3rd

• 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

• Mezzanine, Second Floor at Hotel Paso Del Norte

Article Topic Follows: News
el paso
Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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