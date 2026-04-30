Skip to Content
News

El Paso Police respond to a serious crash in the Upper Valley

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
Published 7:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a flatbed semi in the Upper Valley.

It happened at Artcraft at Westside Dr. going West. El Paso Police Department say the call came in at 6:36 A.M.

As of 7:15 A.M. this morning all lanes are closed.

This is a developing story we will continue to update you both on air and online.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Katrina Villarreal

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.