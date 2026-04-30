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Lincoln County deputy sheriff arrested, charged for solicitation of prostitution in El Paso

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Published 10:23 AM

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KVIA) -- A deputy from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for allegedly being involved in an El Paso prostitution string. Jail records confirm Michael Gallardo has been charged for solicitation of prostitution.

On Thursday, Sheriff Michael Wood posted a Facebook video announcing the arrest.

According to wood, Michael Gallardo went to El Paso Wednesday on his day off. He was arrested for allegedly getting "caught up in a prostitution sting."

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said it needs to send Gallardo's information to the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board to review his peace officer certification.

"In New Mexico, deputy sheriffs are employed by the county, but they work for the sheriff. Michael doesn't work for me anymore," Wood said in the video.

Wood said Gallardo has been a peace officer for 18 years before working for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Jail records said Gallardo posted a $1,000 surety bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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