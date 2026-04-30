Sisters bond, heal with BTS music

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sisters Katrina and Myra Villareal have a lot in common, but these days what they're enjoying most is fangirling over BTS. They have tickets to see them in concert at the Sun Bowl not one day, but two. The two of them know the words to every song, and they've meticulously created hundreds of friendship bracelets to hand out to fellow fans.

"In the moment when we make the bracelets we envision the interaction between other fans," Myra says. Both sisters say the music is something they bond over.

Both young ladies have a personal connection to BTS music, and credit the songs with helping them discover things about themselves, and find encouragement.

"I kinda found K-Pop in a time I was going through something. I was down on myself like, 'I'm not enough.' K-Pop was kind of an escape for me. It brought a lot of happiness to me and being able to share that with my sister has been really nice," says Katrina. Myra agrees.

"Yeah, I was going through a rocky time, my sister introduced me...there's this one specific song...we were talking about my life...what I should do. There's a part in the song that says 'you're gonna be ok, take your time, it's a new beginning,' and I'm like 'it's gonna be ok.' When they play that song, I'm gonna cry my eyes out!!! But happy tears," she laughs.

The bond between these two sisters will surely grow stronger after this weekend's concerts.

Light sticks, trading cards and friendship bracelets in hand, they say they're enjoying the ride and fangirling all the way. If you see them at the Sun Bowl, say hi! They may just give you a friendship bracelet.