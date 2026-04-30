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What you can and can’t bring to the BTS concert

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Updated
today at 6:49 PM
Published 4:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Fans heading to the BTS concert at the University of Texas at El Paso should review a detailed list of prohibited items before arriving at the stadium.

According to UTEP’s official fan guide, bag restrictions are among the most important rules. Attendees are encouraged to bring clear bags, such as transparent purses or storage bags. Small clutches are allowed only if they do not exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches. Larger bags that do not meet these requirements will not be permitted.

Also leave these items at home according to UTEP's BTS fan guide:

Flags, banners, and any signs larger than 11" x 17"

Poles or sticks.

Tripods, monopods, DJI Osmo, Tablets GoPros,

“selfie sticks"

camera bags or cases and any professional DSLR camera or

Laser pens/pointers

Wallet on chains

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Lauren Bly

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