Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – In-Depth with EPISD Superintendent Brian Lusk

By
New
Published 6:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The largest school district in El Paso county saw a shake-up in leadership at the end of last year.

In December, the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees finalized the selection of Brian Lusk as the new superintendent.

Coming from the Dallas Independent School District where he was a Deputy Superintendent of Academics and Transformation, Lusk came with a student-centric focus and a lot of issues to hit the ground running on.

So with some months on the job now, how are his priorities meeting up with the realities facing the district and public education in the state?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as he speaks with Superintendent Lusk and top staff with the district about how they are managing it all.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 @ 10.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.