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El Paso County offers swim lessons for all from May-June

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Published 3:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County's Aquatics Division is offering swim lessons for all ages and skill levels starting May 5. Lessons last through June, the county said.

Group and private swim lessons will be available at three public pools:

  • Ascarate Aquatic Center (6900 Delta Dr.) on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
  • Canutillo Community Center (7351 Bosque Rd.) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays
  • Fabens Veterans Pool (526 NE G Ave.) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Eight lessons cost $40, the county said. Each lesson lasts 30 minutes and start at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Parents must stay at the pool location, the county said. Registration is available in-person at the Parks Administration Office located at 6900 Delta Dr.

Courtesy: El Paso County

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Gabrielle Lopez

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