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GECU launches Matching May campaign to support local organizations

GECU
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Published 4:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- GECU is launching its third annual Matching May campaign, where 12 Borderland non-profits will receive each receive $12,000 in donations.

Throughout the month, the campaign will support organizations addressing needs in education, housing, food insecurity, health and others, GECU said.

"By matching donations, we’re empowering organizations to expand their reach and deepen their work in the community," GECU's Executive Director Emmeline Garcia said.

Last year, the following organizations received matching donations:

  • Amistad
  • Community En Acción
  • Armed Services YMCA El Paso
  • Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso
  • Hospice El Paso
  • Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces
  • Kids Excel El Paso
  • Casa de Peregrinos
  • Make-A-Wish El Paso
  • Center Against Sexual and Family Violence
  • Opportunity Center for the Homeless
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Gabrielle Lopez

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