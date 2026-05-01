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Local K-pop store sees influx of customers ahead of BTS concert

KVIA
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New
Published 5:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One local K-pop store, K-pop El Paso, has seen a higher volume of customers gearing up for the BTS concert according to store manager, Amanda Ramos.

The store sells all sorts of K-pop merch, from magazines, pillows and even socks. It especially keep BTS merch in stock.

Ramos told ABC-7 that when BTS released their new album, ARIRANG, more customers started coming in, but that only grew once the K-pop boy band announced a two-night performance in El Paso.

"We had a lot of people from out of town come and they started, you know, like from Las Cruces and surrounding areas," Ramos said.

She said the best part about that was seeing the community grow.

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Lauren Bly

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