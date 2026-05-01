Where to find medical services at the BTS concert, spot the signs someone needs help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- BTS will kick off a two-night performance in El Paso as part of the ARIRANG world tour Saturday. To make sure fans stay safe, there will be multiple emergency medical tents around the Sun Bowl Stadium.

ProAction Emergency Services Director Paloma Leyva said 40 medics will be stationed at the Sun Bowl.

Medical stations will be set up outside with two inside (Sections 10 and 23). Ambulances will be on standby in the parking lots.

Emergency tents will be set up on either end of the Sun Bowl for medical intervention.

Three will be outside the north end of the stadium, located near the entrance, and along Glory Road near Glory Field.

Two more will be outside the south end of the stadium, one next to Prospect Hall and one outside the Miner Garage.

Leyva said ProAction's experience with Coldplay's concert last year taught them what to expect with a massive crowd.

"We did see a lot of dehydration, and we've learned to go ahead and start letting people know in advance they need to hydrate, it's very important," Leyva said. "The first day of the show last year, we didn't have water bottles. We went ahead and revamped everything to let patrons bring in water and have access to water to get refilled."

Leyva suggested concert goers to drink plenty of water and balance out alcohol consumption with electrolytes. She said to watch out for these signs of dehydration:

"You're going to start feeling hot, flushed, and start feeling dizziness," Leyva said. "But if you start seeing that you're not sweating anymore, or the person is not making any sense, that is also a sign. Go ahead and address it with security or if you see the medics on standby, approach them and make sure they get to a shaded area so we can start the cooling process."