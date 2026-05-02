Skip to Content
News

BTS fans lined up since midnight to secure merchandise, hours ahead of Saturday’s performance

KVIA
By
Published 12:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Members of the BTS army are getting ready to watch BTS perform at the Sun Bowl as apart of their comeback tour “ ARIRANG," this comes after the group's mandatory military service.

Fans gathered early Saturday morning on the first day as they waited in long lines to buy merchandise in support of the group.

Some of the fans brought blankets, suitcases, and chairs to Don Haskins to make their wait more comfortable. 

A couple of fans told ABC-7 that they were lined up waiting since midnight to ensure they were able to secure the items they wanted.

If you plan on attending the BTS concert Saturday or Sunday, check out ABC 7’s BTS-related stories on kvia.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.