Skip to Content
News

Some BTS fans weren’t bothered by wait, parking, and other factors before showtime

By
Published 8:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The crowds for the BTS's Saturday show at the Sun Bowl Stadium grew from a few hundred to thousands in a few hours.

Some fans told ABC 7 that they didn't mind the wait or the weather conditions, some saying it was worth it to witness the boy band perform.

Fans also told ABC 7 that they began to gather at or near the Sun Bowl area as early as around 5 am to secure a parking spot.

Coming up on ABC 7 at 9 and 10 pm we will have more on what fans said about the conditions leading up the the concert.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.