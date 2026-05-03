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BTS to take stage for second performance at Sun Bowl, thousands of fans line up for event

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KVIA
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Published 4:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the Korean boy band, BTS, gets ready to take the stage during day two at the Sun Bowl, members of the BTS army have been waiting in line to enter and witness the concert.

Lines are forming at several entry points around the Sun Bowl, stretching from the entrances immediately near the stadium to various parts around campus.

ABC 7 spoke with several of the fans about the long wait times and other factors that could impact their compact their concert experience, more on that coming up on ABC 7 at 5 & 10 pm.

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Lauren Bly

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