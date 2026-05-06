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Authorized pipeline to deliver natural gas to Project Jupiter: Bureau of Land Management

A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Doña Ana Board of Commissioners
A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
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Published 5:24 PM

LAS CRUCES (N.M.) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management authorized a natural gas pipeline that will stretch 16 miles across Doña Ana County. The BLM of Las Cruces said the pipeline will deliver gas to Project Jupiter, a massive proposed data center near Santa Teresa.

BLM authorized the "Green Chile Natural Gas Pipeline" after a two-week environmental review.

Now, the BLM is working with Transwestern Pipeline Company to finalized project authorization. BLM said the project will meet projected natural gas demand in Transwestern's system.

An agreement between Green Chile Ventures and its customer at Project Jupiter drove up demand, BLM said.

Once the BLM gives the green light, Transwestern can construct, operate and maintain the buried pipeline, BLM Las Cruces said.

El Paso Natural Gas company will transport 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day through the pipeline, according to BLM Las Cruces.

According to BLM's website, the pipeline will be 24 inches in diameter

This map shows the pipeline's path:

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Gabrielle Lopez

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