Man charged with capital murder 40 years after victim’s death

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- After 40 years, law enforcement identified a man they believe is responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old in 1986, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday. The murder happened in Montgomery County near Houston, according to DPS.

Law enforcement arrested Bobby Charles Taylor Sr., now 60 years old, in Mexico City on an unrelated felony charge in April.

In September 1986, the victim walked to a convenience store on her way to a family gathering. A few hours later, her body was found in a wooded area about seven miles from her last known location, DPS said. The department said she was sexually assaulted, beaten and stabbed.

A month later, a man was arrested and convicted in connection to the case, DPS said, but DNA testing later proved his innocence. The case stayed cold since.

In 2021, evidence from the case went through advanced DNA testing and research. By 2023, investigators identified and learned Taylor Sr. was a fugitive hiding in Mexico on an unrelated felony charge.

The FBI, Texas Rangers and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office worked together to find and apprehend Taylor Sr. April 24. He turned himself in to FBI agents in Mexico City and was extradited to Texas the next day, DPS said.

Monday, he was charged with capital murder in connection to the victim's case. Taylor Sr. is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, DPS said.