Mothers Reflect on Love and Family This Mother’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – From holding newborn babies to spending quiet moments with family, many mothers across the Borderland spent Mother’s Day reflecting on what motherhood truly means to them.

Segrry Mon Dieu spent the holiday in El Paso visiting her son, who now plays for the El Paso Chihuahuas. She says becoming a mother has been the greatest gift of her life.

“Well, I just been thinking about it, and I think being a mother is such a gift,” said Segrry Mon Dieu.

Mon Dieu says motherhood gave her the opportunity to care for someone beyond herself and help guide her son through life.

“And so it’s really me just celebrating the opportunity to have had that. And it’s been the best thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.

Other mothers shared similar feelings throughout the day.

Amy White said even though she could not spend Mother’s Day with her daughter and grandson, she still feels proud watching her daughter become a mother herself.

“I’m just so very proud of her and what she’s done and been able to accomplish in her life,” said Watts.

White also shared a message for younger mothers, encouraging them to appreciate every stage of motherhood while they can.

“Take it all in. Every moment is very special,” she said.

For many mothers, the holiday served as a reminder that some of life’s most meaningful moments are often the simplest ones shared with family and loved ones.