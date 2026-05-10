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Movies at the Park returns to the Sun City

CITY OF EL PASO
By
New
Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back Movies at the Park, a free outdoor film series where the community can enjoy family-friendly movies at parks across the city.

Officials say that the summer series offers families and friends a chance to come together for memorable movie nights in their neighborhoods.

“We’re excited to continue offering Movies at the Park as a safe and welcoming experience for everyone,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Pablo Caballero. “These free movie nights are a great way to celebrate summer, enjoy our parks, and bring the community together.”

Movies at the Park Schedule:

All movies begin at 8 p.m.

  • May 29Zootopia 2 at Cleveland Square Park
  • June 12GOAT at Argal Park
  • June 26Black Panther at Walter Clarke Park
  • July 10Encanto at Sgt. Jesus Roberto Vasquez Park
  • July 24Tangled at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
  • August 7: The Lego Movie at Vista Del Valle Park
  • August 21: How To Train Your Dragon at Washington Park
  • September 4: Toy Story 4 at White Spur Park

Officials say that attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks to enjoy family-friendly films under the night sky.

For the full Movies at the Park schedule and updates, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/parks and officials also say to check the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation social media pages.

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