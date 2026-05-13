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El Paso Water says Cement Lake dam not inspected before purchase

EPWater
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Published 12:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An inspection of the dam at Cement Lake was not conducted until after El Paso Water purchased the property from the Texas Department of Transportation, according to El Paso Water President and CEO John Balliew.

Wednesday, Balliew said El Paso Water was aware of rising water levels at Cement Lake before buying the property, but said it was not considered a cause for concern.

He said the only inspections completed before the purchase were environmental inspections.

After El Paso Water acquired the dam, a crew discovered a breach in the structure.

Balliew said there were no indications before the purchase that the dam had structural problems.

During a Public Service Board Meeting, El Paso Water officials gave an update on the conditions at Cement Lake.

ABC-7 will have the full story in our evening newscasts.

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