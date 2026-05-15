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Banana Ball makes fun a priority with pregame tailgate

KVIA
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New
Published 7:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fans had the opportunity to get to Southwest University Park early before Friday's Banana Ball game between the Texas Tailgaters and Firefighters. Players signed autographs while music and merch booths kept fans entertained.

Tailgater staff made fan engagement a priority, having several mini dance contests, passing around inflatable popsicle toys and even awarding a "Top Tailgater."

The Tailgaters' two-step team even directed choreography for the fans to incorporate dancing into the pre-game festivities.

The fan experience was shown to be a big part of the evening as Tailgaters players performed stage for the fans to entertain them before the first pitch.

"The passion that they have for the game and that they're out here playing it for the fun of what baseball really is. Brings you back to when you were a kid," Banana Ball fan Yolie Zapata told ABC-7.

Watch how fans enjoyed the pregame experience on ABC-7 at 10.

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Carpio Griego

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