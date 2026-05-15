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Doña Ana County to pay detention center healthcare workers overdue wages

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Published 5:58 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After an emergency meeting Friday, the Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the county and YesCare Corporation to provide past-due wages owed to employees working at the county detention center.

According to the county, YesCare employees who were supposed to be paid May 8 will get their outstanding wages. The county will pay by deducting the amount from the upcoming payment planned for services for the month of May.

YesCare started providing healthcare and mental health services to the Doña Ana Detention Center when in November 2024. The company filed for bankruptcy May 8. As of Friday, employees haven't been paid.

The county said it will start an emergency process to find another healthcare provider for the detention center. County commissioners expect an update during their May 26 meeting.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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