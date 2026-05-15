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Texas AG, DOJ investigate nation’s beef supply chain, allege unfair pricing

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Published 6:28 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into the beef industry over potential "anticompetitive conduct." In a statement Friday, A.G. Paxton said he'll work with the Justice Department, which also launched an antitrust investigation into the nation's beef supply chain.

A.G. Paxton said four companies control more than 85% of the nation's beef processing market: JBS S.A.; Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc.; Cargill, Inc.; and National Beef Packing Co.

He cited reports saying the companies decreased the prices paid to cattle ranchers while increasing prices customers have to pay.

"Texans deserve fairly priced beef and our state’s cattle ranchers deserve to be paid fairly for their hard work," said Attorney General Paxton. "If major meatpackers manipulated the market to underpay ranchers while forcing families to pay higher prices at the grocery store, we will hold them accountable."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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