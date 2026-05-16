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Update: Sunland Park Brush Fire

Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Department
Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Department
Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Department
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Published 1:05 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to the Sunland Park Fire Department, fallout debris from a fireworks display finale late Friday night landed in thick vegetation in the bosque at the river levee.

The standby crew at the display requested additional resources immediately to include Mutual Aid from El Paso Fire Department.

There was no loss of life or injury to civilians and no property loss due to the assistance from the 33 personnel and 18 apparatus from the 4 departments that responded. All that burned was thick vegetation in the bosque area, the Fire Department stated.

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Yvonne Suarez

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