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Threat ‘neutralized’ after active shooter reported at Islamic Center of San Diego: Police

Islamic Center of San Diego
Google Maps Street View
Islamic Center of San Diego
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Updated
today at 2:22 PM
Published 1:50 PM

By Emily Shapiro

The San Diego Police Department said the threat "has been neutralized" after reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Photos show children being evacuated from the area.

People are led away by police from the Islamic Center of San Diego, May 18, 2026.
(Courtesy: KGTV)
People are led away by police from the Islamic Center of San Diego, May 18, 2026.
(Courtesy: KGTV)

"Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said earlier on social media.

The center says it is the largest mosque in San Diego County.

Islamic Center of San Diego
(Courtesy: Google Maps Street View)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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