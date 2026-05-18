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Crash at I-10 West at Yarbrough closes lanes, 3 hospitalized

TxDOT
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Published 10:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash at I-10 West at Yarbrough closed the left three lanes Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. El Paso police said three people went to the hospital.

Police said the call about the crash came in at 8:39 a.m. There is no clearing time for the closures yet.

EPPD said several vehicles crashed, including a semi.

On X, police said as of 9:38 a.m., the left four lanes are closed, leaving the right lane open. Police also said there's backup to the Zaragoza exit.

This is a developing story. Follow live traffic updates here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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