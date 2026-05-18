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Shakira acquitted of tax fraud in Spain

60 Minute / YouTube
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Published 10:57 AM

Music superstar Shakira was acquitted of tax fraud in a new ruling from Spain's national court on Monday.

The court ordered that Spanish authorities must repay Shakira tens of millions of dollars from the years-long legal battle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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