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Tiësto tickets on sale for Elmont concert

Ace Communications Consulting
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Published 3:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tickets are on sale for Electronic Dance Music DJ Tiësto’s highly anticipated return to The Elmont Swim Club in June.

Tiësto will make his return to The Elmont on Saturday, June 13, a year after selling out the Swim Club in one of their biggest events to date.

The Elmont's summer lineup also includes British DJ 'Hot Since 82' among other well-known global EDM artists.

·      Saturday, May 23 at 8 p.m.: Hot Since 82

·      Sunday, May 31 at 4 p.m.: Gorgon City

·      Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m.: Tiësto

·      Saturday, July 11, at 8 p.m.: Elderbrook

·      Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m.: Odd Mob

·      Friday, August 14, at 9 p.m.: Zhu, On the Move tour

You can find ticket information here.

Tickets for general admission, VIP and cabana reservations are available at elmontsocial.com.

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