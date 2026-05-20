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Ciudad Juárez hosts free Xocerball Americup 2026 matches

KVIA
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Published 11:29 AM

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Xokerball AmeriCup 2026 kicked off Wednesday with 16 national soccer teams playing this week in Ciudad Juárez.

The tournament began at 9 a.m. and an opening ceremony will take place at 8 p.m.

Following the ceremony, there will be a featured match between Mexico and the U.S.

Both Xokerball and the city of Juárez invited the binational community to watch the matches, which are free, located at the big Juárez red ‘X,’ next to the border.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 4 and 5 p.m.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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