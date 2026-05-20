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I-10 West at Exit 0 in Anthony reopens after crash

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:35 PM
Published 5:14 PM

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) -- Police said all lanes reopened at 5:43 p.m.

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash closed all westbound lanes on I-10 after Travel Information Center, El Paso police said on X Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation said a car rolled over at I-10 at Exit 0.

Police said there's traffic backed up to the Vinton exit. They're expecting the lanes to reopen within an hour.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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