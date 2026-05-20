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El Paso County attorney addresses rising solar panel scams

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today at 10:07 AM
Published 9:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a rise in solar panel scams affecting El Paso families, the county attorney said Tuesday. Wednesday, the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid will discuss the fraud at a press conference.

Watch the livestream here:

County Attorney Christina Sanchez will give advice on reporting the scams and help victims find resources through the County Attorney's Criminal Unit.

Sanchez said the scams impact seniors and residents with fixed incomes.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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