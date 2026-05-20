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Parents react to El Paso ISD’s plan to ‘stabilize financial standing’

KVIA
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New
Published 12:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night that detailed a plan to recover from a budget deficit of $52 million, parents share concerns of how their students stand to be directly impacted from any resulting school closures or staff cuts.

A group of parents addressed the board during Tuesday's meeting with concerns about future campus closures to stabilize the district's finances.

ABC-7 is asking parents if they feel confident the board will make the correct decisions for the district as well as their children.

ABC-7 has also reached out to the district's teachers association seeking their input on proposed cuts in spending affecting the amount of teachers in schools.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will continue to provide updates as more information is received.

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Carpio Griego

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