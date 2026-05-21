LCPS celebrates three outstanding educators recognized by NEA-New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Thursday, Las Cruces Public Schools celebrated three educators for being recognized by the National Education Association Southwest Region and NEA-New Mexico.

Two of the the finalists were nominated by NEA from Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy. Josephine Lopez, the MVLA office manager was selected as Educational Support Professional of the Year for the entire state of New Mexico.

Anita Martos, MVLA's principal, was recognized and selected as New Mexico's Administrator of the Year. Martos was noticed for her "integrity, compassion and commitment to both students and educators,” while fostering a school culture built on relationships, trust and shared purpose.

Lopez and Martos were both recognized at the Southwest Region awards and will be honored during an awards banquet in October.

Additionally, Gail Wheeler from Centennial High School was named recipient of the New Mexico Human and Civil Rights Award. Wheeler has been a longtime educator who has mentored struggling students outside of class.

LCPS Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz said, “These recognitions reflect the incredible talent, dedication and heart found across Las Cruces Public Schools. Each of these three educators represent the very best of public education through their service to students, support for colleagues and commitment to building strong, inclusive school communities. We are incredibly proud of each of them."