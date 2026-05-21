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Your oil change could be pricier than normal

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Published 11:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz continues, gas prices aren't the only thing going up. The American Automobile Association said motor oil prices are rising too, which means your oil change could be a bit pricier.

AAA said it's still important you get an oil change if you need it ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

ABC-7 reached out to local mechanics and AAA to learn what drivers can expect to pay now. Watch the full report ABC-7's evening newscasts.

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Lauren Bly

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