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Deputies charge 21-year-old man for trespassing middle school after hours

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Published 6:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it charged a 21-year-old man for allegedly trespassing a middle school in Canutillo Thursday.

EPCSO said deputies found Roberto Federico Perez at Jose J. Alderete Middle School after it closed.

Deputies told him he's not allowed on school property. EPCSO said he ran away after the warning.

Deputies chased and took him into custody and sent him to the county detention facility, EPCSO said.

EPCSO charged him for trespassing and evading arrest with a $3,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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