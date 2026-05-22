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Fire burns near Bridge of the Americas in Juárez

Views of a fire near the Bridge of the Americas from the ABC-7 Mountain Cam
KVIA
Views of a fire near the Bridge of the Americas from the ABC-7 Mountain Cam
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Published 3:26 PM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Construction workers' sleeping quarters burned in Juárez Friday, the Juárez Public Safety Department said.

The fire burned near the Bridge of the Americas in South-Central El Paso.

The first started around noon. The smoke was visible from El Paso.

Views of a fire near the Bridge of the Americas from the ABC-7 Mountain Cam

No injuries were reported, the Juárez Public Safety Department said. Wooden structures burned.

No cause on the fire has been found.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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