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All eastbound lanes closed on Transmountain Loop 375 due to a motorcycle crash

TxDOT
By
Updated
today at 1:30 PM
Published 12:37 PM

UPDATE (1:26 PM) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that the crash that closed Transmountain Loop 375 East involves a motorcycle.

Officials are asking for drivers to avoid the area and seek different routes. The Sheriff's Office says there is no estimated time of when the roads will be reopened.

There is no word on injuries as this update, we will update you with more information once it becomes available.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), all lanes are closed after a collision on Loop-375 on Transmountain after a crash.

ABC-7 has reached out to the El Paso Fire Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for more information on the crash and if there were any injuries.

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Armando Ramirez

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