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City of El Paso to add color to Downtown ahead of Pride Month

CITY OF EL PASO
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New
Published 11:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso announced Friday that the city will begin to install Pride-themed decorative cylinders on streetlights around Pride Square in Downtown El Paso in recognition of Pride Month.

Pride Square, officials say, is located in the downtown area on Stanton Street, between Franklin and Missouri avenues.

City officials say that the installation will add colorful visual elements will create welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors during Pride Month activities and events taking place across the community.

The preparations for these decorative cylinders are underway and will continue in the last week of May, a few days before Pride Month.

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Armando Ramirez

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