Skip to Content
News

Dry start, storms Memorial Day

By
New
Published 6:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we can expect a mostly sunny Sunday across the Borderland as weak high pressure builds over New Mexico and Arizona.

Temps will climb into the lower 90s across the lowlands, slightly above average for late May. However, moisture levels will begin increasing through the afternoon, setting the stage for a weather shift.

Isolated thunderstorms may develop over the mountains Sunday afternoon. Those with outdoor plans should enjoy the clear morning but keep an eye west toward the afternoon for a stray mountain storm.

Fire weather conditions remain near-elevated with minimum relative humidity dropping below 15 percent across the area and light to breezy winds developing.

The bigger story arrives on Memorial Day, when scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely area-wide as an upper low from Baja rotates into Arizona.

By Tuesday, dry conditions take over most of the region but a lingering moisture may keep a thunderstorm chance alive over Otero and Hudspeth Counties.

From Wednesday through Saturday a dry southwest flow aloft returns. This, expected to bringing mostly clear skies and seasonable temperatures back to the Borderland.

Highs for today will be 95 F El Paso, 93 F Las Cruces.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Olivia Vara
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.