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Rescue effort on Mammoth Trail after report of hiker who fell

KVIA/FILE
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Published 11:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) has confirmed to ABC-7 that Combined Search And Rescue (COMSAR) personnel are assisting a hiker down the Franklin Mountains after being injured.

According to a spokeswoman with the EPFD, the call came in around 9:12 am for a hiker who fell while on Mammoth Trail.

Officials say that the hiker is being brought down the mountain with minor injuries with help from COMSAR personnel.

Once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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