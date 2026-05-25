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El Paso Leadership Academy offers free, on-campus mental health services for students

El Paso Leadership Academy
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Published 2:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Leadership Academy (EPLA) provides free, licensed mental health services to students enrolled at both its Segundo Barrio and East Side campuses through a partnership with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSCEP).

Officials with EPLA say that these services are available throughout the academic school year and there is no insurance, referral, or appointment needed.

Through the TTUHSCEP partnership, EPLA helps provide individual sessions with licensed mental health professionals for students directly on campus throughout the school year using the TCHATT platform.

Academy officials say that this partnership aims to remove the primary barriers to mental health care that many El Paso families face including cost, transportation, and waitlists.

EPLA will bring a free summer workshop covering emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and stress navigation for families interested in enrolling at EPLA. The work shop is called The Bridge and according to organizers will start mid-June of 2026.

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Armando Ramirez

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