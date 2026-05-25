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Wildfire reported on Mescalero Apache Reservation

I. Nasatima via MAFR
By
New
Published 3:00 PM

MESCALERO APACHE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue, there is a fire burning in Cienigita Springs.

Officials say that multiple fire resources, including a dozer, are in route and a helicopter has been ordered.

MAFR officials say that heavy smoke is visible is the area and is asking for the public to avoid the area.

The size of the fire and the cause have not yet been released by officials. This fire comes after storms were expected in the area.

Once more information is available, we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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