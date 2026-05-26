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El Paso Sector Border Patrol arrests 2 suspected Tren de Aragua members

El Paso Sector Border Patrol
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Published 2:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, the El Paso Sector Border Patrol said its Targeting Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested two alleged Tren de Aragua Members.

On X, El Paso Sector Border Patrol said the agencies had a targeted operation that led to the two arrests. The members were in the U.S. illegally, the post said.

The post included a video of the arrest, which took place at a home.

Courtesy: El Paso Sector Border Patrol on X (@USBPChiefEPT)

The Border Patrol sector said the suspects will be removed from the country.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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