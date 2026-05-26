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Meet Chico the El Paso Chihuahuas mascot and kids eat free at Hooters El Paso East 

Hooters
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Published 11:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hooters El Paso East announced Tuesday that there will be a chance for community members to meet Chico, the El Paso Chihuahuas mascot.

The Hooters is located on 1799 Joe Battle Boulevard and organizers say that Chico will be at the location on Friday, May 29th from 6 to 7 p.m.

Photo credit: Hooters

Children who meet Chico will also be able to eat at the Hooters for free from 5 p.m. until close. Kids meal choices include Kids Wings, Boneless Wings, Tender Chicken Strips, Mac and Cheese and a Hamburger. All kids' meals are served with a side and a kids' drink. 

Photo credit: Hooters

This meal deal is only valid on May 29th for guests 12 and under, to get this deal there must be at least one paying adult entree to get one free kids meal and is dine-in only.

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Armando Ramirez

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