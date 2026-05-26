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Person in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Lower Valley El Paso

MGN
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Published 8:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police said one person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday.

Police said they learned about the crash at 5:19 p.m. It happened at Corazal Drive and Giles Road in Lower Valley El Paso near the Chapoteo Water Park.

El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators went to the scene.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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