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ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke Speaks With UTEP Political Science Lecturer on Texas Runoff Results

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Published 9:23 PM

Reactions continue pouring in following Tuesday night’s Texas primary runoff elections, with political analysts now turning their attention toward what the results could mean heading into November.

Among the biggest questions: How much impact did high-profile endorsements have on the outcome, where the Latino vote may be heading in the general election and whether supporters of Senator John Cornyn will unite behind Republican nominee Ken Paxton after a closely watched and divisive runoff battle.

ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke spoke with Abha Singh, a distinguished senior lecturer in UTEP’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration, to help break down the political landscape voters can expect in the months ahead.

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Marcel Clarke

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