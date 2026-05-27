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City of Sunland Park to host State of the City Address

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today at 10:52 AM
Published 10:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Sunland Park is hosting its 2026 State of the City Address Wednesday at the Sunland Park Municipal Sports Complex.

City leaders will talk about recent milestones, public safety priorities, infrastructure updates, and long-term plans for the community.

Mayor Javier Perea, alongside city council members and municipal leaders, will also discuss ongoing developments and initiatives designed to support residents and businesses across the region.

The event will end at noon at the Sunland Park Municipal Sports Complex located at 4700 McNutt Road in Santa Teresa.

City officials say the event will also serve as an opportunity for residents to hear directly from local leadership regarding the city’s progress and future goals.

ABC-7 will attend the meeting and bring you a the full story in our evening newscasts.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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