Las Cruces duplex home explosion, fire turns deadly

UPDATE (2:25 p.m.) -- Las Cruces police said firefighters found a body inside the duplex.

Police said the victim's body will go to the New Mexico Medical Investigator's Office in Albuquerque for an autopsy. The victim hasn't been identified.

Firefighters are looking through the debris from the fire to look for other possible victims, police said.

Investigators are helping find out what caused the fire.

Police said part of the duplex's garage collapsed because of the fire. Two cars were inside.

Besides smoke damage, police said there was little damage done to the other half of the duplex. Residents who lived in the other half are getting help from the American Red Cross while they're temporarily displaced, police said.

ABC-7 is sending a reporter to the scene to learn more.

(Courtesy: Las Cruces Police via Facebook)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters are putting out what the department called a "sudden" fire at a duplex home after a reported explosion Thursday.

The Las Cruces Fire Department said it happened on the 2600 block of Fairway Drive near CanAm Highway. Someone reported the explosion after 11 a.m., according to LCFD on Facebook.

Firefighters don't know what caused the explosion. The fire that happened after damaged part of the duplex.

A part of the duplex collapsed.

LCFD said Fairway Drive between Telshor Boulevard and Don Roser Drive closed.